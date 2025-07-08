Steve and His BMX Bike Have Been REUNITED!

Hi Idiots.

As we've said for the umpteenth time, we're BACK from our summer vacation. While it went by too quickly for us, many of you were eager for us to get back on the airwaves - and, admittedly, we are excited to be back. If you want to read all about what we got up to while we were on vacation, you can read about that here.

One of the things that happened on our vacation, which we discussed on air, was that Steve drove from Detroit back home to New Jersey instead of flying, as initially planned. However, something that was only briefly mentioned later in Segment 17 was that, because Steve had driven the car, it presented a unique opportunity to reconnect with something he had been missing and discussing for months.

Steve and his beloved '90s BMX bike have reconnected. It has been sitting in his parents' basement for years, and while Steve has always wanted to retrieve it, he never drives over there and doesn't want to figure out shipping. However, since his car was actually there for once and not stuffed with luggage, he was able to retrieve it and can now begin his quest to return to BMX stardom.

Curious about the exact specs of this '97/98' BEAST? Well, Steve posted about it in the 30+ BMX Facebook group he is part of (nerdddd) and here they are!:

Frame and fork: S&M Dirtbike Next Generation and S&M Pitch Fork

Crank: Profile 180MM

Wheels: Araya Super 7x (I believe) with Primo Son of a Bomb hubs (48 hole)

Bars: Hoffman Low Drag (off of my previous bike, Hoffman Big Daddy), cut way down, obviously, and powder-coated gray.

Stem: Hoffman (inverted)

Pedals: Haro(?) Fusion

Seat: Primo Hemorrhoid, sparkle blue

Brakes: DiaCompe 990

