Hi Idiots.

We've had quite a year here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, ranging from our most expansive set of live show locations to date to our most significant single-day radiothon earnings in show history.

We'll be touching on these later this month, but for now, we're going to spotlight each of the people who were part of all these days: our motley crew of show members coming to you live on the airwaves each morning.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show loading...

Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve, Kelly, and Maitlynn have all had some hilarious moments this year, whether they made a funny joke or were the butt of one. We're recounting some of the crew's best individual moments from this year.

Check out Hot Wings.

Steve's Comanche Hits The Streets

There were two significant developments in the category of Steve-related lore. We'll get to the second one momentarily, but Steve's long-discussed restoration piece, the 1988 Jeep Comanche, passed the road test and finally made an appearance on the streets of Grand Rapids. Oh, and he was interviewed in a magazine about his Comanche and was deemed a "genius."

Steve Returns To His BMX Glory Days

The other lore development was Steve retrieving his childhood BMX bike from New Jersey to get back into BMXing. Funnily enough, after he posted about it online, fellow BMX enthusiasts flooded his DMs asking about the bike. Turns out it's quite a novelty in the community.

Steve McKiernan Steve McKiernan loading...

Read about Steve's past as a BMX rider.

Steve's Large Pants Full of Big Ideas

Steve's college roommate from the Monmouth days reached out to him and surprised him with some vintage pictures from the good ol' days. It gave some insight into Steve's style back thing. That style is BIG—oversized shirts, big pants, big ideas to store in those big pants.

Steve Fell 17,000 Feet

Steve did plenty of things on the ground, but one of his craziest achievements of the year happened 17,000 feet in the air...then 16,000...then 7,000, then 500. Yes, the Hot Producer Team all went skydiving at Skydive Grand Haven and lived to tell the tale.

Skydive Grand Haven Skydive Grand Haven loading...

Steve's Favorite Mug Broke

Steve's glass mug, which he has had for years, that has held coffee, tea, and more, met a tragic end after falling off the table and shattering. Thankfully, one of you Idiots was quick to send him a new one, and all is well now.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media / Canva Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media / Canva loading...

Steve Learned About Grammar...

... Punctuation...

...and Mathematics.

Is there something we missed? Let us know.

The Superpowers of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show Some heroes have capes. We have microphones and coffee. Here's what each show member's "superpower" is. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill