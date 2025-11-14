Hi Idiots.

All week, Steve has been teasing that he was making something big on his 3D printer. None of us knew if this was rhetoric to describe what he was making as a big deal, or if it was literally big. That was put to rest yesterday when he stated that what he made was four feet tall. 3D printers don't just print something that tall, so this was a multi-step project.

And boy howdy, was it something. The entire thing was composed of four long pieces that screwed together, and the real kicker was that the device lit up. It actually felt hot and cozy, and while Steve and I were geeking together, we figured he would get clowned for it on the show. But to our shock, everyone loved it.

"I wanted to make something festive, so I was just scrolling around online and stumbled across this. I didn't realize how big it would be, but when I saw how it was put together, I couldn't help but start printing it.

Overall, the whole thing cost me like $30, and if I'd bought something similar online, it would have cost like $50. So did I save a ton? No, but this was way worth it."

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if we find out that Steve makes another one or two of these to match it to really spread the Christmas spirit. Maybe, just maybe, we'll see a Free Beer and Hot Wings-branded for the Holiday Break-Ins. Now THAT would spread some cheer.

