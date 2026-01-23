Hi Idiots.

The new year has just begun, but there is already plenty to be excited about. For many, the beginning of the year is about starting fresh and sticking to their New Year's resolution for more than a week. But here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, we're speedrunning. Our year doesn't have a slow build-up, considering our first Live Show of the season is already at the end of the month!

Seven-Foot Tall "2026" Numerals Arrive In Times Square Ahead Of New Years Eve Getty Images loading...

With so much on the horizon, both professionally and personally, there's plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months. So that's why we're spotlighting a few things each of us is excited about this year!

We've heard from Free Beer, Kelly, and Tommy; now, we'll hear from Steve.

What Steve Is Looking Forward To In 2026

Steve's got big plans already in place for 2026, and much of it revolves around big trips...and the Comanche, of course.

"In 2026, I’m looking forward to a bunch of things! We’re taking a family trip to Chicago in March and planning to visit the museums and the aquarium. We’re also kicking around the idea of an RV road trip to Niagara Falls over the summer and camping at different campgrounds in Canada. And, fingers crossed, I’m hoping to get the Comanche painted this summer."

We're heading into the end of the month, so we're going to squeeze the rest of the show members into one post. Look out for it!

