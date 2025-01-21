Steve’s Delicious Goal For 2025

Hi Idiots.

The beginning of January aka the new year is always marked by people setting New Year's Resolutions for themselves with the goal of #NewYearNewMe. Gyms experience a 12% increase in membership in January. However, people statistically do not make it more than 10 days into the year with January 10th known as Quitter's Day.

Personally, we don't think a strict resolution is super realistic, but general goals seem to be the way to go. Most of the show agrees, and we'll see where everyone stands on this philosophy eventually.

With all this in mind, I talked to each show member about their general goals for the year. Maitlynn has already shared her goals and Free Beer shared why he doesn't believe in New Year's Resolutions. Now, we'll hear from Steve who has a very specific (and delicious) goal for 2025.

Ribs, anyone?

Steve has decided his main goal for 2025 is to move on from 3D printing to an art form even more sacred and important: grilling ribs.

My goal for 2025 is simple: I want to make ribs on the grill. Never done it before, but I've always wanted to. Fingers crossed!

Grilling takes practice, but grilling ribs is even tougher. However, the payoff is scrumptious. Look at this photo of ribs, there is no way you can't hope Steve doesn't bring his 2025 Goal into the studio for everyone to try.

Next, we'll hear from Hot Wings, who echo Maitlynn's goals for the year but offer a different perspective.

