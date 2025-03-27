Songs Free Beer and Hot Wings Secretly Love

Hi Idiots.

Every week, we play Name The Tune. Kelly Cheese makes a playlist of songs that all have a common theme, and the rest of the show aims to guess the song and artist as quickly as we can based on the tune and clue" Lady Cheese gives. Hot Wings, Free Beer, and Maitlynn are usually quick on the trigger, Steve has his moments, and Tommy is...there.

Even though the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show doesn't play music outside of name that tune, considering Free Beer, Hot Wings, Maitlynn, and Kelly have all been on their own radio stations that did play music at one time or another, our music tastes are pretty well defined.

Maitlynn loves her Dad Rock (a die-hard Nickelback defender), Hot Wings has a vast knowledge of the 2000s to the Oldies (we all know he loves the Beatles), Kelly hosts, but she listens to a bit of everything, and Steve has his past punk music life. However, we all have that one song that we love that is outside our usual tastes, that would surprise people to find out.

Hot Wings

Let's start with the one that was the most surprising for multiple reasons. One, this is a very modern song, and I couldn't believe Hot Wings knew the title and artist and answered the quickest of everyone. Then again, Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License was inescapable back in 2021.

Free Beer

This is my wife’s jam. And now I love it. I am trying to learn the words and be awesome at it.

You probably know this song from its recent use in Deadpool. Here's Shoop by Salt-N-Pepa.

Maitlynn

This is one that a boyfriend had shown me after we met a bunch of fighter pilots at an air show. It’s a duo of two former Air Force F-16 pilots. It’s SUCH a banger and also makes me think I could confidently do shots of Jeremiah Weed, which does, in fact, taste like “Lysol and alcohol with a touch of gasoline” Jeremiah Weed by Dos Gringos

Kelly

This song premiered on Nickelodeon over 15 years ago and is significantly better than it has any right better for a song sung by a teen. I see why Kelly said she can "get F'ing down" to this bop. This is Aaron's Party (Come Get It) by Aaron Carter.

Steve

Good as Hell by Lizzo is a very catchy tune, and it appears this earworm wiggled its way into Steve's ear a few years ago and hasn't let go.

