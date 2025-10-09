Hi Idiots.

Before email, people actually looked forward to opening their mailboxes; the only thing anyone would receive was copious amounts of junk mail. Even your virtual mailbox has a few actually essential pieces of mail in it. Most of the time, if someone needs to get in touch with you, it'll be via phone call or text message.

But when you're on a nationally syndicated radio show that pulls in thousands of listeners every morning, sometimes people choose to send in mail the old-fashioned way (which is fitting for a radio show). Sometimes that means a friendly handwritten letter, an unusual amount of mail from prisons, or other times it's a cool package from a listener all the way in Japan.

In rare situations, however, listeners have crossed a line when sending things in. It hasn't happened in a long time, thankfully, but Free Beer was willing to share a story about a time when Hot Wings and he were still stationed in Omaha, about a listener who got a little too open with the guys.

Two Notebooks, a Walkman, and An Escape Plan

To begin, this was in the early 2000s, when mental health wasn't as well understood as it is today. Free Beer knows now this woman was mentally ill and thankfully got the help she needed, but at the time, well, she was crazy.

"One day, we received two prayer candles, a personal journal, and two Walkmans containing two cassette tapes with no address. Confused, we opened the journal and listened to the recordings, and we were deeply unnerved by their contents.

A woman used to be an active caller when we were in Omaha, and we'd had her on a few times, and she behaved completely normally. These cassettes ultimately contained her personal monologues, in which she said some completely unhinged things.

She became so fixated on the show that she would come in to work looking for them, and we would have to sneak out the back. Thankfully, she got help, but during that time, it was very disturbing mail to receive."

So, if you choose to send mail to the show, remember to be mindful of who will be on the receiving end.