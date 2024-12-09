Hi Idiots.

Jolly Ol' Saint Nick is one of, if not the most iconic images related to the holidays. Kris Kringle has been around since the early 3rd century and has had tons of different iterations over the years. But the red hat, white-bearded man, fat man we're all used to today is based on a Coca-Cola advertisement. Just goes to show the power of advertising.

But the power of Santa is not just in his outfit, but what he represents. His "Nice or Naughty" list keeps kids wanting to be the best versions of themselves or risk getting coal. While Santa does bring toys to the good boys and girls around the world, you have to admit...he's sort of creepy. "He sees you when you sleeping / He knows when you're awake / He knows when you've been bad or good / so be good for goodness sake".

Doesn't this guy have better things to do? So I've left it up to our crew of esteemed hosts to decide if Santa is nice or naughty.

Free Beer and Maitlynn are team Nice, with Maitlynn saying, "He uses his naughtiness for good which means he's nice," since he "doesn't rule with an iron fist". But the rest of the crew are team Naughty, with Kelly flat out calling Santa a "pervert" and Steve calling him a "certified freak." Bold stances by everyone.

What do you think? Let us know. Also, let us know what your favorite part of the year has been.

