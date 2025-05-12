Hi Idiots.

Over the last couple of months, there has been a running joke that Free Beer spent his honeymoon or anniversary or something along those lines with his ex-wife by going to a big hole in the ground. A truly thrilling way to spend time with a loved one on a memorable trip, our hero thought of all the incredible things Michigan has to offer; he wanted to visit a massive hole in the ground.

Google Maps Roger City Quarry / Google Maps loading...

Each time this joke was made, it admittedly went over my head. I thought I missed some lore somewhere, but it turns out it's as simple as it sounds. So if you're like me and want to know if this is really as goofy as the Crew makes it out to be, come along as we explore the Roger City Quarry.

One of Michigan's most active quarries, it still mines around 10.5 million tons of limestone a year. It is the largest open-face limestone quarry in the world, spanning miles. It started in 1911 and uses its location on the Great Lakes' shoreline for transporting the limestone around the world.

WCMU Public Media via YouTube WCMU Public Media via YouTube loading...

The scale of this quarry is what appealed to Free Beer, since it's in a pretty out-of-the-way area of Michigan. Casually passing through this area demands a visit.

What tourist spot have you demanded to visit on a road trip, no matter how little sense it made to everyone else? Let us know.

Are Free Beer and Hot Wings Natural Photographers? You Decide. Considering June 15th is Nature Photography Day (yes it is a real thing), these are some of the spectacles the gang has managed to photograph. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill