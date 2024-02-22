Have you ever wanted to know what love is? Ever had stars in your eyes? Has anyone ever been cold as ice to you? If you've ever felt this way, you're not alone.

A staple in the rock world who has hits that you may not even realize are by them has yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and rock icons are taking it upon themselves to remedy this major blunder.

Mark Ronson's Hall of Fame Request

Here's a little fun fact that is just mindboggling to hear: if this feels like the very first time they've been nominated, you'd be correct. In over 20 years of eligibility, Foreigner has NEVER been on the Hall of Fame ballot. The band has more than 80 million records sold, yet has zero nominations. How is that even possible? I've grown up knowing their music without even trying. Their hits are everywhere!

This is something that Mark Ronson, the Grammy-award-winning record producer famous for his work on songs like "Uptown Funk" and the Barbie movie soundtrack, is working to remedy. If you don't know him, you've probably heard something he's worked on. To add an even wilder tag to his list of accolades, he is also the stepson of Mick Jones, the founder of Foreigner.

He has taken it upon himself to do everything he can to get his stepdad into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he recruited some rock icons to help. Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl, guitarist and rock icon Slash, actor/lead vocalist of Tenacious D Jack Black, The Queens of the Stone Ages' Josh Homme, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith have all combined forces to help make a case for a band that shouldn't need this kind of star-studded support to get recognized.

This post on Instagram lays out the facts:

One of Billboard's Top Artists of All-time

Foreigner is the top-played band on classic rock radio stations

Over 80 million album sales

Their songs have been featured in iconic moments in TV shows and movies

Their songs have been covered by other music icons (Diana Ross!! Mariah Carey!!)

This should be the easiest choice in rock history. Head over to vote.rockhall.com and get this iconic band where it belongs.

