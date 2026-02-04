Hi Idiots.

Welcome back to another Free Beer and Hot Wings REWIND, where we're looking back at the first version of one of today's most popular segments: It's My List. The segment that generated classics like Free Beer's belief that Vitamin D milk is a dip.

It's My List: 2023

I did you the service of opening the ye old Free Beer and Hot Wings filing cabinet of good and discovered the first "It's My Life!" came early into 2023, when the crew creates lists to discuss the worst movies of all time. Already, something stands out from this version of the game to that of February 2nd, 2023. Today, the game is known for each member making a list of three things for the list.

However, the first It's My List had us making a list of 5 items rather than the usual trio we're accustomed to. As for the lists, we had:

Steve

Wild, Wild, West

Jr.

Speed 2

Cool as Ice

Phenomenon

Free Beer

The Last Jedi

Natural Born Killers

Step Brothers

Sphere / Congo

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Kelly

The Lord of the Rings

Alpha Dog

Rain of Fire

The Hills Have Eyes

Top Gun

Every variation of It's My List had only three items per person, which may have been because they realized five were too many to flow nicely. Hot Wings did not have a list in this first version, and whether that was because he didn't make one or because they ran out of time to highlight his, is unknown.

Are there other show segments you'd like called back? Let me know!

