Do You Remember The First ‘It’s My List?
Hi Idiots.
Welcome back to another Free Beer and Hot Wings REWIND, where we're looking back at the first version of one of today's most popular segments: It's My List. The segment that generated classics like Free Beer's belief that Vitamin D milk is a dip.
It's My List: 2023
I did you the service of opening the ye old Free Beer and Hot Wings filing cabinet of good and discovered the first "It's My Life!" came early into 2023, when the crew creates lists to discuss the worst movies of all time. Already, something stands out from this version of the game to that of February 2nd, 2023. Today, the game is known for each member making a list of three things for the list.
However, the first It's My List had us making a list of 5 items rather than the usual trio we're accustomed to. As for the lists, we had:
Steve
- Wild, Wild, West
- Jr.
- Speed 2
- Cool as Ice
- Phenomenon
Free Beer
- The Last Jedi
- Natural Born Killers
- Step Brothers
- Sphere / Congo
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Kelly
- The Lord of the Rings
- Alpha Dog
- Rain of Fire
- The Hills Have Eyes
- Top Gun
Every variation of It's My List had only three items per person, which may have been because they realized five were too many to flow nicely. Hot Wings did not have a list in this first version, and whether that was because he didn't make one or because they ran out of time to highlight his, is unknown.
Are there other show segments you'd like called back? Let me know!
