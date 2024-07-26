Hi Idiots.

The show has a simple, but effective logo that has that iconic red and white that makes creating a bumper stick, or a tattoo, pretty easy. As much as we all love this logo, there is room for some...flair. A little bit of spice, persay.

So who better to create a brand-spanking new logo than everyone's favorite thing these days than artificial intelligence, something that has no input or understanding of what the show stands for? Where could things go wrong?

Methodology

To create these new logos, I used the AI image-generator program Dall-e via Canva, which uses prompts entered by users to create an image.

Variations for the prompt centered around "create a logo for a radio show called "The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show". I included additional information about when the show started, how many members were on the show, and what hours it was on.

This was the final prompt I entered: "Create a new logo for a radio show called "The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show" " The show started in 1997, has 6 members, and is on weekdays from 6-10."

It goes without saying, but these logos look pretty ridiculous. AI reeeally struggles with letters and words, and when the show's current logo is literally all letters, it is a recipe for disaster (and that's kind of the point). These aren't supposed to make sense.

