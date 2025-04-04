Hi Idiots.

We’ve been honored to be featured on the cover of Radio Game Magazine (now a twice-quarterly online publication) numerous times, thanks to our flagship game Name That Black, which they have named best radio game for the last 15 years. It's an honor we wear with pride, arguably just as important (if not more) than being honored for the Radio Hall of Fame.

Over the years, we’ve amassed a collection of the many covers that we have graced, but we’ve never put them all in one place before. People are constantly asking for photos of the magazine covers. Due to copyright rules and some legal hurdles, we’ve been unable to share them with you…until now. RGM and FBHW are finally happy to share with you Radio Game Magazine: FBHW Cover Stories.

Radio Game Magazine x FBHW Free Beer and Hot Wings has graced the cover of Radio Game Magazine for many years. Here are a few of the incredible covers we've been part of. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill