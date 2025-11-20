Hi Idiots.

Yesterday we filmed the intro to our Live at Night show, and we had an absolute blast. It's one of our favorite parts of the year, not just because we enjoy knowing live show season is quickly coming up, but also because (selfishly) we like seeing what jokes and bits we all come up with.

This year, as part of our bit, some of us introduced props. For my portion, a creation that Archimedes himself would be dumbfounded by: a Rubik's Cube. Now, we talked about this during Around the Room this morning, but this dang cube has been driving me crazy.

Photo by Olav Ahrens Røtne on Unsplash Photo by Olav Ahrens Røtne on Unsplash loading...

Despite my better judgment, I brought this major distraction back to work with me this morning and spent much of the show fiddling with it. Why does this cube have such a grip on my subconscious?

I wanted to return it and get my $12 back. I only needed it for the shoot, but to return it, well, I have to fix it to get it back to like-new condition.

FBHW FBHW loading...

For years, I wanted to be a Rubik's Cube kid. I wanted to solve this thing so bad and be one of the kids who could solve it in 30 seconds. That was always the biggest flex for me, so I think a part of me is living out my dream.

IT'S TOO BAD I'VE SUNK NEARLY 16 HOURS INTO TWISTING IT WITH NO SUCCESS IN SIGHT. I am not a cool kid, and instead I'm a loser 26-year-old who is out a few bucks. Sigh. In the meantime, if someone smarter than me wants to stop by and solve this thing, I'll owe you one.

Phone Screener Tommy Gives 4 Tips To Get Your Call On-Air In a time where text messaging is king, we here are the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show are proud to say we still get well over 100 phone calls every day.

However, due to the number of callers we get, we want to ensure that the callers we CAN get On Air make the most of their time. So Maitlynn and I have come together to give 4 tips to get your call on air effectively. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill