Hi Idiots.

People always say high school is the best years of your life. That's BS and puts too much pressure on an era when one's world is still so small. If one has to choose the best school years, I'll throw plenty of support behind the college years, which are the real wild, wild west of adulthood.

The first time teens are alone with many other students, in cramped dorms, trying to navigate a new life without parental supervision, and more. That's where we find a young Steve McKiernan, a BMX pro freshly stepping out into the world. Oh, and also rocking some awesome sideburns.

It's funny how Steve hasn't changed much from those early days at Monmouth University. You can tell he's always had his quirky sense of humor based on a) his facial expression below and b) that airbrushed tuxedo shirt. Wearing a tuxedo shirt already speaks volumes about someone's personality, but for it to be airbrushed? That's a whole other level.

On the bright side, he at least looks like a college student, unlike the couple on the couch who look like they're in their fifties. Steve's freshman year was in 1993, but he didn't originally go to school for radio. He switched his major in his junior year; the rest is history.

This photo is especially 90s-looking. From the trainers to the baggy shirt and pants to the graininess of the picture with the flash, it's all a sign of the times and exquisite. We do, however, need to talk about the haircut. Sleevey Steve looks like an English squire who would carry around a knight's things and end every sentence with Sir.

Anyway, enjoy these photos of Steve during his college years.

