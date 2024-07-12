Hi Idiots.

Radio Game Magazine may have named "Name That Blank" as the Best Radio Game for 13 years straight, but our other favorite game to play is "Paired With An Idiot". We tend to play this every few weeks and at live shows, but this week we had a major bet on the table: the loser has to recreate Kelly's thirst trap from over the weekend.

In case you're unaware of how Paired With and Idiot works, each show member is randomly given a topic & list made by another member who then has to describe each word on the list without saying the exact word, with the goal being to get your partner to guess all 10 words in under 60 seconds.

Here are each of our lists from today:

Free Beer - "Things Left Over From Fourth of July"

Steve - "Things You Pack For A Trip"

Hot Wings - "Animals, Minerals, Plants, Etc."

Maitlynn - "Things At An Outdoor Summer Concert"

Tommy - "Things In Your Pantry"

So Who Is Taking Their Cheeks Out On Monday?

After a hot start from Hot Wings and Steve who both got 7, it was Free Beer's turn to try and match that number or exceed it. However, things didn't quite go as planned...

It's almost like divine intervention came through, and the guy who accidentally caused this entire S show to start will now face retribution for his actions. Keep your eyes locked on our socials for the grand reveal on Monday.

