Are Free Beer and Hot Wings Natural Photographers? You Decide.

Most of the members of the show are pretty big fans of the outdoors. From Tree Lover Hot Wings to Hippie Kelly, we spend quite a bit of time embracing Mother Nature. Considering June 15th is Nature Photography Day (yes it is a real thing), I thought it would be interesting to see what spectacles the gang has managed to photograph.

As silly as it sounds, Nature Photography Day has quite the history behind it, dating back to 79 A.D when the first documented natural event (handwritten, obviously) was from Pliny the Younger, a Roman who witnessed the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Since then, documentation of nature was mostly written until the 1800s when Charles Darwin was able to use the newly developed camera to document his study of evolution. Nature Photography Day was created in 2006.

Okay, I hear everyone yelling "NERDDD!". I'm done, okay!? Moving along. Let's look at some pretty pictures the gang has taken.

Kelly

This is an absolutely stunning photo Kelly took of a glacier while she was hiking in Iceland. When I asked for a photo, she basically said "Hold my drink" and dropped this insane photo.

Maitlynn

Maitlynn did make me chuckle a bit when I asked for her photos because she revealed to me she used to have a photographer era back in the day. Here are four stunning pics she submitted.

Free Beer

I'm making an assumption here that the first photo is from Free Beer's cabin. Even if it isn't, this sunset is gorgeous. The mountain in the second picture would make a great hike.

Hot Wings

For those of you who haven't been to Michigan, one of the stereotypical things Michiganders do when on the weekend is "go up North". People think that we're always full of ourselves when we talk about how incredible it is in the Upper Peninsula. Well...BEHOLD. Look how clear the water is in the Great Lakes. Unreal.

Tommy

You'll notice a theme here. I like space. Recently, the Aurora Borealis was visible in southern Michigan and it was a life-changing moment for me. To have something this incredible with these colors naturally occur is mindblowing to me. The last one was from a few years ago in Wisconsin.

If you've got some cool photos to share, post them in the comments over on Facebook.

