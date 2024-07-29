Hi Idiots.

It is National Wings Day. The staple of any good sporting event, beer's best friend (no joke intended but funny how that works, huh), and one of the most reliable dinners around. Chicken wings are one of America's most cherished foods to eat.

Sure, few people can say they dislike wings. Even if you don't eat meat, there are so many meat alternatives now that taste just like wings that it's almost gotten to the point that you have to TRY to not like wings (cauliflower wings anyone? Those puppies are DELICIOUS).

However, it doesn't matter what you think. What does matter is what the man himself, Chris "Hot Wings" Michels, thinks about wings. His word is law in these parts. So, how does Hot Wings eat his wings? What kind of wings does he like, and by association, all of us have to like from now on?

Simple:

Bone in wings are a pain in the @*$. I hate working that hard for my food. Give me boneless all day long. I don't like super hot, otherwise give me all the dipping sauces.

Hot Wings like his wings wingless so he can munch 'em like a nugget. Efficiently and safely, dipped in any sauce of his choosing. Blue cheese, ranch, sriracha. Mr. Wings allows us to have the pick of whatever sauce we crave. Thanks, Hot Wings!

Make sure to wish Hot Wings a hearty Happy Wings Day!

