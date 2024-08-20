Hi Idiots.

Happy National Radio Day! Radio has been a source of entertainment since the early 1900s, and while radio as a medium has been supplanted by new forms of technology (as highlighted by The Buggles), radio can still be plenty entertaining and still serves essential functions in the community.

AKA quality, incredible, fantastic content like us, The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show. :)

Radio isn't the powerhouse it used to be, but I think we have shown multiple times how effective radio can still be. Our charity, Idiots for Underdogs, is wholly supported by listeners of our show. Just this year we:

raised $130,000 for Kids Food Basket in 24 hours

in 24 hours were able to make a $10,000 donation to reunite a mother with her son

Donated $8,000 to help get a special bed for a child in need

and may already be looking at another donation

We couldn't have done that without you all or the radio we broadcast through.

On top of that, we travel around the country to do live morning and night shows that have sold out (#DidItForTheBrick). You all are crazy enough to get up before the sun to join us for a morning show, that takes dedication! The memories that get made for us and all of you are completely worth it and speak to the connections that can be made through a broadcast.

These are all things that happened this year. FBHW has been on the air for over 20 years, and in that time, we've interviewed some pretty incredible people, had some absolutely ridiculous competitions and prizes, and helped host awesome events around the country.

So while radio isn't what it used to be, we also don't see it going away anytime soon. Radio is a powerful thing.

