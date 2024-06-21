Hi idiots.

Today I want to highlight my favorite part of my morning. There's a pretty set routine to the show leading up to 6 a.m. when the "best of" hour is over. I'm the first to show up each morning, and everyone always trickles in after me leading up to 6 a.m. I love seeing everyone each morning, but there's someone in particular who always makes a grand entrance that makes my heart melt.

Today is National Bring Your Dog To Work Day. Which is great for those among us who don't bring their dog in to work every day...like Kelly. In case you haven't heard the barks of Muffin now and then, Kelly brings Muffin into the studio every morning and she just chills under the semi-round table on her little dog bed.

Fun Fact: she loves Maitlynn. Which makes her entrance into the studio every single morning the definition of heartwarming. In case you aren't a Fancy Idiot and don't have access to the Webcams, you're missing out. You can sign up here and never miss a Muffin Entrance ever again.

As you can see, she loves being pet. Anytime I enter, she will prance over to the door to greet me and just flop over expecting to be pet. Honestly, I don't know if she trained me to pet her or vice versa. But whichever it is, seeing Muffin every day is something I do not take for granted.

