Hi Idiots.

As we begin to close out the final week of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show for 2025 (of course, culminating in the Holiday Break-Ins), we've been looking back at some of the best moments of the year. From each show member's highlights to the funniest calls & texts we got, it's been a memorable year all around.

But now, we're getting into the good stuff. For stats nerds like Free Beer, these are the posts people look forward to every year, the Dumber than the Show & Minute of Mayhem stats. It was a busy year for Minute of Mayhem with double the winners as last year. Let's not dawdle and get right into things.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Our first round of Minute of Mayhem took place on January 6th, and while it resulted in a loss, our contestant was one who we will hear from again later in this recap: Ryan H from Grand Rapids, MI. Last year, our first winner didn't come until the first week of February, but we didn't have to wait long to get one this time.

Clayton K from Pennsylvania took home $1,000 on January 22nd, and it was his second time winning on the show, as he'd also won on DTTS. Actually, this exact situation happened again on June 11th, when a familiar face, Ryan H, also won, marking his second victory on the show. Thankfully for our wallets, that means we will not have to face these trivia experts ever again.

frostyy1108 frostyy1108 loading...

Unfortunately for our wallets, we weren't done giving away money yet. A little over a month later, Mark E from Grand Rapids also scored himself a $1000 check on July 21st, and then Robert D in New Hampshire was our final winner of the year on September 18th.

READ MORE: Dumber than the Show 2024 In Review

In total, we gave $4000 in winnings across 216 rounds of Minute of Mayhem. But that 4K pales in comparison to the amount of money we gave away on Dumber Than the Show this year.

AI Created New Logos For The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show We love our logo and our audience does too. Hopefully. But what if we added some spice to it, from the world's most reliable source? Thank you, AI. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill