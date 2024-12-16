Hi Idiots.

We're in our final week of the year for Free Beer and Hot Wings and in preparation for the new year, we've been revisiting some of the year's best moments. Last week we covered Dumber than the Show and how much money we've coughed up this year (spoiler: it was a lot).

Now, we're recapping our other staple game to see how you Idiots performed this year on possibly the most stressful minute of any caller's life: Minute of Mayhem.

Our first Minute of Mayhem game took place on January 8th, our first show of 2024, and was met with a swift loss. Brandon from Kingsport, TN, was our first of 143 contestants throughout the year. Our first winner of the year was on February 7th, when Patrick from Flint, MI, took home $1,000. He was the first MoM winner since November 2023.

Then we took four months off when everyone's favorite game You Can't Win returned for a difficult and groan-inducing game from Kelly Cheese. MoM returned on June 14th, LIVE in Wisconsin. It was a quiet couple of months until David in Ocean County, NJ won on October 25th.

So overall, it was a quiet year for Minute of Mayhem with only two winners, giving away a measly $2000. You can read about more things that happened this year here and let us know your favorite moment here.

