Hi Idiots.

Yesterday was a big day. One lucky Idiot, or rather one of our few Certified Geniuses, has managed to give Free Beer and Hot Wings' checkbook a cry for help. As many of you are aware, we play two money games every single day:

Dumber than the Show at 8:30 EST and Minute of Mayhem at 9:30 EST.

A winner on DTTS isn't entirely out of the norm, as our tried-and-true Show Members are constantly being knocked back into the $100 Club. However, a winner on MoM is far more unlikely. Answering 10 questions correctly in 60 seconds is no easy feat. In fact, 2025 has seen only two winners despite playing the game 121 times this year.

Or should I say, three winners, as Mark in Grand Rapids joined the Minute of Mayhem Hall of Fame. However, it wasn't without controversy. Mark squeaked out his final answer as the buzzer sounded, forcing Steve to not only replay the clip but also analyze the audio waveform.

As you can see, the spaced-out sounds are the sound of our clock, and when things get wild on the end, that's when the buzzer sounds, Mark starts his answer, and we go bananas trying to figure out what the heck just happened.

Ultimately, considering that Free Beer had to re-read a question, and Mark answered it so closely, Free Beer deemed Mark the winner.

What do you think? Did Mark deserve to be a winner, or did the Bank of Free Beer and Hot Wings make an unnecessary withdrawal? Let us know.

