Hi Idiots.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we wanted to take a minute to shine a little light on it. As a show, we've unintentionally become pretty big endorsers of taking care of your mental health. Aside from putting up with each other for hours a day every day (gulp), we all have things about ourselves outside of work that it never hurts to work on.

Vitalii Abakumov Vitalii Abakumov loading...

That goes for all of you, too. As many of you are probably aware, our show is sponsored by Better Help, an online therapy service that matches you with a licensed therapist suited to your needs. If any of you have ever considered looking into therapy or just want to see what it's all about, you can use our code FREEBEER to get a discount on your first session. This is not a sponsored post, we're just mentioning it.

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash loading...

This month we will be doing a mini-series about each show member's experience with therapy and how it helped them. Each member has done therapy in some capacity and believes that being open about their mental health is the best way to remove the stigma around it. Last week, Free Beer opened up about his experience with therapy and you can read about that here.

Today, we'll hear from Maitlynn:

I believed for way too long that something had to be seriously wrong for you to "belong" in therapy. When I finally went, it started as a way to work through something that happened to my family that was pretty awful and traumatic. Through therapy, it was like a switch was flipped in my brain, I stopped being so hard on myself and learned healthier coping skills. Once we got the heavy lifting out of the way and I continued going, I realized just how important it is to have that "third party" person in your life whose one goal is to help you. Their job is to help you navigate life in healthy ways, while analyzing why you are the way you are. From talk therapy to medications like my personal prescription, Wellbutrin and Buspar, anything that can quiet that mean inner voice we all have in a healthy, constructive way is worth it.

Thank you for opening up, Maitlynn. We'll hear from each member of the show as the month goes along.

Free Beer and Hot Wings as That 70s Show Members Free Beer and Hot Wings are like that 70s show. The only difference is our circle is a weirdly shaped table. From YouTube. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill