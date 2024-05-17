Meet The Pets Of The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show
Hi Idiots.
Every time we're in the studio, we're joined by an official member of the show that you've probably heard randomly bark or seen wandering around: Kelly's dog Muffin. This little stinker loves belly rubs and protects us from anyone who dares enter our
liar studio. Here is a cute old video of baby Muffin way back in 2022.
But everyone on the show has furry friends at home that we've all mentioned from time to time, but you may not have ever seen them. So let's get to know them, starting with Kelly.
Shadow and Muffin
While Muffin is our little superstar, did you know Kelly also has a cat named Shadow? I didn't. But with a name like Shadow, it doesn't shock me he has managed to stay in the shadows. He is a sweetie pie.
Bob.
Bob. This is Bob. When I heard Hot Wings talk about Bob before, I couldn't help but laugh because I'd never met a cat named Bob. But when you look at Bob, it's rather remarkable that this cat looks like a Bob.
Toby, Elsa, and Moana
This is Steve's lil dude, Toby, and his daughter's fish, Elsa and Moana. Incase you were wondering, yes, Steve named the fish. Obviously. He loves his Disney classics.
Maitlynn's Angel Baby
This is Maitlynn's lil angel bean Bella, who sadly passed away in 2020. But she is such a cutie patootie, don't you agree?
Free Beer's Many MANY Pets
Where do we even start? Free Beer is basically a zoo. Six kids, like 74 different animals. Okay maybe not 74, but he's gonna have to hire a zookeeper if things stay like this. Meet (in order) Buddy, Howard, Blanche, Herman, and all the fish. This aquarium is the coolest thing I've ever seen. A dream come true for a Finding Nemo kid like myself.
Show us your furry friend in the comments on Facebook.
