Hi Idiots.

Today was a big day for the show in a way that only the show gets excited for. You know how people say that they act like entirely different people when they're drunk? Well, one show member takes that phrase very literally. Maitlynn is famously known for having multiple different personalities that surface during certain events and late-night escapades.

You can read a full breakdown on the four versions of Maitlynn we know about here, but for now, here's a quick recap:

Maitlynn is the cheery, goofy gal we hear on air every day. Marilyn tends to come out when Mait is drunk; she loves oversharing and yapping everyone's ears off.

Metal Maitlynn is the total opposite with extra sass and unfathomable levels of confidence. Then there is Hatelynn, a dormant dark entity buried inside her that, if it were ever to come out, could spell the end of life as we know it (or something less dramatic).

