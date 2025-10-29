Free Beer and Hot Wings Media Recap: October 2025

Hi Idiots.

We've reached the end of the month - well, close enough anyway. The Halloween holiday is the last day of October, which is usually when these posts come out, but instead, we're going to do it now so as not to overshadow what we have planned for the holiday.

We were a bit light on suggestions this month, as much of what the crew has been watching has already been highlighted or has been out for years. But that doesn't mean we'll leave you empty-handed. Here's what the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show has been consuming from our streaming overloads this month.

Monsters / Ed Gein (Netflix)

At the start of the month, Maitlynn began watching the latest entry in the Monsters series on Netflix, following up previous seasons about Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers. This season highlights the story of Ed Gein, a Wisconsin recluse living on a farm who committed terrible crimes. The season follows his horrific crimes and his fall into insanity.

He is considered the inspiration for the movies Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Wayward (Netflix)

If you're in for an unsettling thriller series, this new one featuring Toni Collete is for you. Per Rotten Tomatoes: "Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for “troubled teens", two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town's dark and deeply rooted secrets."

Book

Dungeon Crawler Carl

This is a new series that I (Tommy) have been searching for a good portion of the year, but couldn't find it at any libraries. Finally, I found it in a random bookstore and am hooked.

After an alien invasion turns Earth into a deadly game show, Coast Guard vet Carl and his ex’s cat, Princess Donut, must fight to survive a trap-filled, video game–style dungeon watched by audiences across the galaxy.

