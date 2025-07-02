Free Beer and Hot Wings Media Recap June 2025

Hi Idiots.

If we're talking about months of the year that seem to have absolutely flown by, June would stand alone on the podium. For many of you, your homes have become far louder as summer vacation entered full swing.

On top of that, much of the country dealt with an insane heat wave that either had you counting down the minutes till the sun went down or made your days feel very short.

However you've spent this month, you're probably looking for some ways to entertain yourself, and we're here to give you some recommendations.

Southern Fried Lies - Peacock

In a small town in Arkansas, the town's richest man is found dead. The town quickly spirals, caught up in its own predictions of what went wrong. Was the man's partner or his mother after his money? Without real evidence, one of them was sentenced in the court of public opinion.

TITAN: The Oceangate Submersible Disaster - Netflix

Remember in 2023 when the entire world was captivated by what was quite literally a race against the clock to find a tiny submarine with six people on it that had lost contact and was slowly running out of oxygen? Yeah, I'm sure you do. There is now a bunch of documentaries behind the disaster, and this is the latest one from Netflix.

