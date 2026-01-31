Free Beer and Hot Wings Media Recap January 2026

Hi Idiots.

It's been a hot minute since we did one of these; the end of 2025, the crew just wasn't watching much. 2026, on the other hand, is full of recommendations on tv shows, movies, and books that the members of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show have been consuming all month long.

So let's just get right into things.

Movies

The Housemaid - In Theaters

This movie, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is based on Freida McFadden's bestseller and is crazy. Like, you think it's just a run-of-the-mill story about a live-in maid who will probably sleep with the husband, blah blah. But the twist in this film is one that has had people talking, and Kelly couldn't get enough of it.

Bugonia - Peacock

Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone star in this Peacock original about two paranoid conspiracy theorists who kidnap a CEO after believing her to be an alien intent on destroying Earth. Free Beer really enjoyed this movie, and you've probably seen that clip of Emma asking. "Where's my hair?" on Instagram.

TV Shows

Suddenly Amish - HBO Max, Hulu

Free Beer has been surprisingly invested in this show about a group of people who, as the title suggests, abandon modern luxuries to "suddenly become Amish" and devote themselves to the Amish lifestyle. Seeing people have culture shock and struggle to live without electricity is, unfortunately, quite entertaining.

The Secret Mall Apartment - Netflix

People will find ways to live almost anywhere. We've talked about a woman who lived in a Family Fare sign for 2 years and a bear that made itself at home in a guy's basement. But this friend group's vendetta against a mall led to them having arguably the coolest crash pad ever. I mean, they lived inside a mall for years without being detected and documenting the whole thing. Very cool watch.

Books

This Much Country by Kristin Knight Pace

Kristin Pace shares her incredible story of becoming one of the first women to complete the Iditarod. After a devastating divorce, Kristin takes a friend up on an offer to live at their house in Alaska for a few months in exchange for taking care of her sled dogs. Not only does she end up finding herself there, but she fully embraces life in Alaska.

