Hi Idiots.

We have reached the end of the first month of spring. I do not know about you, but it has absolutely flown by us here in the show. That could be because we are in the thick of live show/travel season (find out if we’ll be in a city near you here), or maybe we’re just crazy.

Thankfully, spending so much time on airplanes opens the crew up to some extra time to enjoy in-flight entertainment and build up some recommendations to share for things to watch and read. This month’s shows are admittedly a mixed bag, mainly because Free Beer’s favorite shows this month are all based in the unique world of ✨reality television✨. Let’s get this over with.

TV SHOWS

Temptation Island - Netflix

I warned you, didn’t I? Don’t worry, this show is meant to help couples whose relationship is struggling. Sort of. Four couples who are on the verge of breakup head to Hawaii and live in two different homes on opposite sides of the island with a bunch of sexy singles, and try to avoid the lustful temptation to cheat on their partner.

READ MORE: Every FBHW Media Recap So Far

Or, maybe they’ll realize they only want their partner after all. Or maybe the whole thing will be a total mess, and you’ll realize none of them should be together. Either way its juicy trash television and you’ll get sucked in.

The Twister: Caught in the Storm - Netflix

Back in 2011, Joplin, MO, was hit with one of the worst tornadoes in recorded history. A monster EF5 tornado that completely leveled the town, killing multiple people, wounding others, and destroying lives in its path. This documentary focuses on first-hand stories from the mouths of survivors who got caught in it. Incredible footage, heartbreaking stories.

Mad Men - MAX

The award-winning show is about a man working in the highly competitive field of advertising in the 1960s. This show is often considered one of the best shows to ever air on television, and Kelly is watching it for the first time.

That's what we've got for this month! A bit of a light month in recommendations, but if you need something new to watch, check out our previous recaps here.

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.