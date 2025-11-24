Maitlynn Shares What Brought Her Sparkle Back

Hi Idiots.

We've reached November. The month when fall begins to resemble winter, and the end of the month is marked with a feast with friends or family, and we all share what we're thankful for.

Then the next day, half the country is at each other's throats, trying to get the last iPhone for $30 off. It's a curious cycle.

But we here on the show like to focus on the season's sentiment by reflecting on everything we've been through this year. Reflecting on the things we're thankful for, even amongst the lows.

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash

We already heard from Kelly, Free Beer, and Steve; this time, we'll listen to Maitlynn and how she rediscovered her ✨sparkle✨.

Maitlynn's Sparkle Is Back

"I’m thankful for being able to travel more this year! Getting to go to every morning and night show was so much fun, and spending extra time in some cities was fantastic. Also, I’m thankful for learning so much about myself this year and finding my “spark” again.

I’m not sure if finding someone who’s just as grateful for me as I am for them has anything to do with it, but he makes the cut here, too! Lastly, I’m thankful for getting to celebrate so many wonderful things with/for my family this year."

It's the week of Thanksgiving, so we'll be wrapping up our series this week by hearing from Hot Wings.

