Maitlynn’s Goals For 2025: ‘Just Get Moving’

Hi Idiots.

The beginning of January aka the new year is always marked by people setting New Year's Resolutions for themselves with the goal of #NewYearNewMe. Gyms experience a 12% increase in membership in January. However, people statistically do not make it more than 10 days into the year with January 10th known as Quitter's Day.

Personally, making a strict resolution isn't super realistic, but making general goals seems to be the way to go. Most of the show is in agreeance, and we'll see where everyone lies with this philosophy in due time. With all this in mind, I talked to each show member about what their general goals for the year are, starting with Maitlynn.

"Just Get Moving"

Maitlynn's goal is "very original" as she puts it, but it's a goal many people have for a reason. Her goal isn't necessarily to exercise more but rather to be more active,  whether that means going for more walks or standing more.

On top of that, she's looking to focus on improving her financial things like paying down a good chunk of her student loans and building up her savings. Maitlynn's trying to get her money up and get her heart rate up.

We'd like to hear from you. How do you feel about New Year's Resolutions, and if you have one, what is your goal for the year? Let us know.

