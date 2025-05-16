Hi Idiots.

One of Maitlynn's favorite things is having fun with unique nail designs. It's always an exciting time for us in the studio when Mait comes in rocking some new zany nails. Thanks to the webcams, Fancy Idiots are treated to her fun designs, but when you're on a radio show where most of your audience can't see the glory that is her nails, they don't get the attention they deserve.

Maitlynn's love for decorating her nails comes from a bit of show lore, dating back to 2022, when the team posted a photo of "the new show member" when they were out to dinner. The green/blue/purple with the white swirls was “what started it all” with Maitlynn coming back to the show. It created #nailgate, where people speculated and figured out who was behind the menu.

Ever since, Maitlynn has continued expressing her personality through her diversified and quirky nail designs. I hear all of you asking, "Wow, those nails are so cool! Where do you get them done?! " And don't worry—I have the answer! Mait goes back to her hometown and gets her nails done by Thoa, aka blasian_nails. It's pretty wild how nail techs manage to take such a small area and turn it into a canvas, creating insane, legitimate art on people's nails.

This is another design that Thoa did on Maitlynn. If you think that one is cool, check out these other sweet nails that have been done over the years.

Maitlynn's Many Marvelous Nails Maitlynn is known for her many unique nail designs. Here are a few of her favorites from over the years. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill