Hi Idiots.

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, the day of love flowers, and chocolate. It is arguably the day that most people associate February with. However, one member on the show is very vocal about how the day before Valentine's is actually the best day in not just February, but the best day of the entire year. In comes Maitlynn, our resident Galentines Day expert.

Maitlynn Mossolle Maitlynn Mossolle loading...

Maitlynn has been absolutely owning Galentines Day for years, going all out in decorating, dressing up for, and making the most splendid treats to celebrate the holiday. She is one, if not the biggest supporter of the Galentines. While people focus on appeasing their partners on the 14th, the 13th is all about showing you the love that comes with a girl and her girlfriends. Here's what the day means to Maitlynn:

Maitlynn Mossolle Maitlynn Mossolle loading...

Galentines Day is my fav day of the year because I think it takes a lot of the pressure and sour feelings people may have about Valentines Day out of the equation. I’ve always loved VDay but I think Galentines represents more about what I love about the holiday. The fun colors, the sharing love for your friends, celebrating girl power, etc. It’s a day dedicated to celebrating being cute and being loved. I started celebrating it because I was always dating people who couldn’t spend the actual day of VDay with me so Galentines gave me and my single friends & sisters a reason to still celebrate.

Maitlynn Mossolle Maitlynn Mossolle loading...

If that isn't enough of an endorsement for Galentine's Day then I don't know what to tell you. Maybe you're just jealous like all the guys on the show are.

The Pets of Free Beer and Hot Wings Everyone on the show has or has had pets that are part of our families. We wanted to introduce you to each of them. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill