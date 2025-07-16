Every day, on my way to the studio, I pass a massive billboard that constantly displays the current Powerball and Michigan lottery winnings. It's electronic and continually updates with every new million it reaches. Do I play the lottery? No. I've been to a casino twice and was positive for about 10 minutes before it was gone.

I've never even won a scratch-off. The House always wins, folks.

Lottery scratch off Photo by Artist Istanbul on Unsplash loading...

But that doesn't stop me from wishing and thinking about what I would do with the money if I did ever win. Aside from the charitable actions you could take, it's more enjoyable to think selfishly and consider how you would spend the money for yourself.

All month long, I'm asking the Gang what one thing they would spend the money on if they won. It wouldn't be a flashy purchase that would scream "I WON THE LOTTERY!!", but rather that "If I were to, no one would know, but there would be signs" purchase. We already heard from Kelly, now we'll hear from Maitlynn.

Photo by Ball Park Brand on Unsplash Photo by Ball Park Brand on Unsplash loading...

"It Makes Me Want A Hot Dog Real Bad"

In classic Maitlynn fashion, if she were to win the lottery, she would use it to get...hot dogs. But not just any hot dogs, the good kind. Doing herself no favors in beating the lot lizard allegations, she wants to get a gas station roller dog machine.

I would buy a roller dog grill like the ones you see at gas stations! Specifically, one with an attach bun warmer.

