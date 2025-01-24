Hi Idiots.

History has seen many drastic battles take place in our long and storied past. David vs Goliath. Napoleon vs Europe. Mike Tyson vs Sonny Liston. Ash Ketchum vs the entire Pokemon League. However, a new contestant has entered the ring, and it nearly cost Maitlynn her life.

This really was one hell of a way to kick off the 2025 travel season. It all started on Thursday night after the crew returned from dinner after dropping off their things at the hotel. Each show member returned to their respective rooms and called it a night until Maitlynn sent a message in the group chat:

"Is anyone still up? My bathroom door came off the track and so I'm stuck and if I let go of it, it's gonna break something."

Huh?

Not really a message anyone expects to get, let alone from a hotel room. Hot Wings raced over to help Mait. However, while Mait was holding onto the door for dear life, another discovery was made.

The door was locked. Hot Wings had to go down to the lobby, fetch maintenance, get into the room, and get this door situation back on track. To their credit, maintenance showed up very quickly, but another roadblock was that the worker did not speak English. This snowball quickly developed into an avalanche.

Using the power of technology (a translation app), the language barrier was crossed, and Maitlynn was saved. She was then able to continue her quest to regain her sparkle.

