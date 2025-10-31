Hi Idiots.

It's October, which means many of us around the nation are in the thick of planning our Halloween costumes, buying candy in bulk, and carving pumpkins to set out on the front porch to rot slowly until the absolute horror of October is disposing of your pile of jack o' lantern mush.

Everyone finds joy in a different aspect of the spooky season, whether that is embracing more of the traditional fall activities like corn mazes, apple cider, and donuts, or going headlong into the spooks and frights. For us here on the show, Halloween holds different meanings depending on our ages and life stages.

That's why all this month, we're going to explore how each of us here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show builds up to the 31st of October. So far, we've heard from Steve, Kelly, Free Beer, and Hot Wings. Now we'll wrap things up by hearing from the queen of Halloween herself, Maitlynn.

Going All Out For Halloween

Maitlynn is a known appreciator of all things spooky. She loves Ghost Adventures and Zack Bagans (even if he can be a douchebag), she goes all out for her costumes, and she has her Halloween decorations up before September was even over. But what's her favorite part? Parties, of course.

My favorite part is all the fall themed girls nights! Getting together, making the lil Pilsbury cookies with the pictures on them, carving pumpkins we got at the patch earlier that day, ALL the movies and either having some cider cocktails or Witches Brew wine! That and driving around jamming to my “HALLOWEENIE” playlist!

Above is the Halloweenie playlist in question. That wraps our series this month. Make sure to check under your bed before you sleep tonight, and lock your doors...

