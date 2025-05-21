Hi Idiots.

Whether you were a math nerd, a star quarterback, or hated going to school, we had plenty of teachers over the years. Teachers have a tough job that you don't realize until you're outside of school. How many years were you in school before you realized that teachers don't live at school? Startling discovery for young me.

For many of us, teachers were very influential. There are plenty of classes I never would have passed had it not been for the help of certain teachers. Conversely, I also had teachers who made some classes a hell (shoutout to 10th grade chemistry when I went through three different teachers in one semester).

Either way, teachers have a crucial role in our society and deserve to be highlighted. That's why, all this month, we will highlight past teachers who still stand out to us today.

From Writing to Speaking

"I have two that immediately come to mind. First, my high school English/Journalism teacher, Mrs. Job. When she found out I was interested in journalism, she took me under her wing and tried giving me every opportunity we could access, being a smaller school. I got to do an independent study with her, work with her on the school paper, and put together our “senior issue,” she encouraged, and let me have creative control. We’re still Facebook friends and check in regularly. I’ve also spoken to some of her classes before, and she’s always been one of my biggest cheerleaders.

Another is Dr. Len O’Kelly, a professor I had who helped me realize I wanted even to do radio, helped me get in the door here on the show, and has been a great mentor ever since!"

That concludes our series this month, highlighting the teachers who made the most significant impact on each show member. You can view every article here.

