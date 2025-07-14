Hi Idiots.

Something exciting for Maitlynn happened over the weekend, and she's ready to let us all in on the newest member of her family. She has been preparing for a few weeks, including getting a collar with crabs on it (which spurred this lovely clip you should watch below).

World, meet Ziggy! He's about two years old and is going through a bit of a fashion crisis with his fur at the moment, but soon he is going to be a long-haired, beautiful kitty. Mait has always been more of a dog person, but she has known this kitty for a while through a friend, and an opportunity opened, and now she's his happy owner.

He was a bit scared when he arrived this weekend, spending a decent chunk of the time in the closet before starting to roam around the apartment. Maitlynn's roommate is learning to adjust to the new cat in the place, but he's warming up to him, too. As of today, they've already started playing together lightly and will be friends in no time.

Maitlynn Mossolle Maitlynn Mossolle loading...

If you want to see more Ziggy content in the future, make sure to give Maitlynn a follow on Instagram @maitlynn_mosey. Ziggy joins a pretty crowded cast of the Free Beer and Hot Wings pets. Check it out below.

