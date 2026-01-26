Hi Idiots.

The new year has just begun, but there is already plenty to be excited about. For many, the beginning of the year is about starting fresh and sticking to their New Year's resolution for more than a week. But here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, we're speedrunning. Our year doesn't have a slow build-up, considering our first Live Show of the season is already at the end of the month!

With so much on the horizon, both professionally and personally, there's plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months. So that's why we're spotlighting a few things each of us is excited about this year!

We've heard from Free Beer, Kelly, Tommy, and Steve; now, we'll hear from Maitlynn.

Mait's Lofty Goals For 2026

"I’m looking forward to celebrating a lot of wonderful things this year! Between all of the events surrounding my sister’s wedding to my own 30th birthday and more, it’ll be a really fun year. Of course, I’m also looking forward to the travel season! It really fills my cup and scratches that itch to go see new places and make a weekend adventure out of it! I have friends/family planning to come out to a few, so it’ll be fun to have them along too.

Lastly, I’m looking forward to prioritizing my own needs and goals this year! The past few years, I’ve fallen into a pattern of feeling like I’m being dragged through life by other people’s needs, wants, moods, events, etc. I have some fitness, financial, and just overall wellness goals I want to take more seriously this year, and I look forward to seeing how I achieve them! Also learning how to scream like a metal vocalist."

