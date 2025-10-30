Today, Maitlynn Finally Met Her Hero

Hi Idiots.

Today was a fun day on the show, which started when I walked in the door this morning at the exciting time of 4:30 am and saw that a pretty hefty-sized box was waiting for us outside the door. Naturally excited because, as Kelly stated many times, "that box could contain snacks, and I am food motivated," I brought the box in for Free Beer to open when he arrived.

She ended up being partially correct, as the box turned out to be a massive care package sent from a listener in Birmingham, full of items from Maitlynn's favorite place in the entire world: Buc-ee's. The box had a wide variety of snacks, including these adorable Halloween Buc-ees, and also...

...the main man himself, Buccee. Well, technically. Also in the box was a massive inflatable Buccee. Yeah, this thing is legit and surprisingly quiet for a blow-up decoration. After long last, Maitlynn was able to meet her beaver in shining nylon (?).

Her love for Buc-ee's is well-documented, dating back to Maitlynn and Kelly's trip around Casper, Wyoming, when she was able to visit one of the locations for the first time. She has long been fascinated by the gas stations that are more than just a place to fill up with fuel. The spot is practically a community market, and is unfortunately worth the hype in most ways.

Now he's become the unofficial mascot for the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show. (Thank you for the gifts!)

