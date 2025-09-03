"To dark mode or not to dark mode, that is the question." - William Shakespeare, 1600-ish, probably

For many years, light mode on devices, websites, apps, etc, was the default setting for everything. None of us questioned it for years, and it wasn't until nighttime that you were blinded by the flashbang of your phone in the middle of the night. That all changed in 2019 when both iOS and Android introduced Dark Mode, allowing everyone to choose for themselves whether they wanted to be team Light Mode or team Dark Mode.

This rather inconsequential preference about what color scheme one chooses to run their device on ended up becoming a thing online, with people who use dark mode being sane as the sane ones, and light mode users being "crazy" for subjecting themselves to the brightness.

So I wanted to see where our crew stood on the battlefield of light mode vs dark mode, and it's pretty one-sided, with one show member being a bit of a toss-up.

Team Dark Mode

Upon inquiring about which mode each member uses, Free Beer, Hot Wings, and Kelly were all instant dark mode users. It's rather amusing because, based on Free Beer's facial reaction, he expected this to be a delayed response. However...

Team Light Mode and...Steve?

Maitlynn turned out to be the lone full-time light mode user, with Steve revealing he is a part-time light mode user as he has it set to be app-specific. What those apps are, he doesn't even know, but he was pretty set on it.

What mode do you use primarily? Let us know.

