Today on the show, Free Beer covered a list of things that were created specifically for people who aren’t right-handed aka the left-handed people of the world.

Things like one’s microwave, where the buttons and handle are almost always on the right side, or most notebooks have the spirals on the left and force left-handers to rest their arms on the spirals.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Across the entire world, only about 10% of the population is predominantly left-handed. Around the US, the percentage is the same. Many studies have been done to try and determine how a person comes to be left vs right-handed, and why being right-handed is so much more popular.

However, there isn’t a solid answer as to why a person rocks one vs the other. No one on the show is left-handed, but that didn’t stop us from trying.

So, here is our pitiful attempts to method act as a left-handed writer. Our sample sentence for this experiment is one sentence in the English language that uses every letter of the alphabet:

The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.

So we’d really have to test our might with some of these letters. Here are our disasters.

Tommy

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

