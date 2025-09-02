Hi Idiots.

Did you miss us? Did you even notice we were gone? Either way, we are back and rejuvenated from our little Labor day-vacay, if you will. One last hurrah before the kiddos go to school, one last hurrah before summer is over, and the kick-off of FB's football season. Things are in full swing now as we begin to prepare for the holidays and the Free Beer and Hot Wings Holiday Breaks in December. 🎅🎁

As strange as it sounds, this vacation featured an FBHW first: no one traveled, not even Kelly. Well, that's technically not true, as you'll see shortly, but no one traveled for kicks and giggles. It was a pretty chill vacation all around, but that doesn't mean we didn't get up to some shenanigans. Here's how each of us spent our time.

Free Beer

Despite what I said earlier, Free Beer did travel, but it wasn't leisurely; he was working on his vacation. What an overachiever. He spent half the week in Denver before coming home to see his kids off for the first days of school and spend time at home.

Free Beer Free Beer loading...

Kelly

"For the first time since starting the job, I stayed in town for our vacation. I got some homeowner things done (yay for new plumbing and concrete repairs!) which cost the same amount as a trip to Europe. #Adulting I spent most mornings going to yoga classes and sleeping in. I also got in some quality time to catch up with friends "

Kelly Cheesborough Kelly Cheesborough loading...

Steve

I didn’t do a whole lot of exciting stuff, but I did order parts for my rad BMX bike, got an intro to 3D scanning to make custom truck parts for the Comanche, finished a deck project for my in-laws, and just hung out doing various truck/bike things!

Steve McKiernan Steve McKiernan loading...

Maitlynn

Vacation started out with a day of antiquing! The first weekend, my roomie and I went to see Creed and the next day I celebrated my 29th birthday with friends and show family who came to party at my favorite mini golf bar! Then, took Ziggy on his first car ride without his crate which he did GREAT with! Then spent Labor Day Weekend in South Haven celebrating my mom’s bachelorette party! Also decorated for fall yesterday because it’s finally the ‘Ber months and we couldn’t resist.

Maitlynn Mossolle Maitlynn Mossolle loading...

Hot Wings

I worked miracles on the interior of my son’s first car, ate a fine hamburger, made a fire, donated an old marching band drum to my friend for his awesome new bar in my hometown, admired some of my backyard flowers, went kayaking, and acquired some huge mums.

Hot Wings Hot Wings loading...

Tommy

Tommy worked most of the week but still found time to take a day trip to South Haven, help a friend move out, have a game night with friends, do some shopping, and play a lot of video games. Oh, and he tried going bowling three times, and every place he went was closed.

Additionally, he witnessed someone riding a bike being hit by a truck. It was a curious week.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

