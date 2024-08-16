Hi Idiots.

Today was the final live show of the season, and Kokomo, Indiana was full of surprises. Which is probably a sentence no one has ever uttered about Indiana.

No offense, Indiana.

I think it's best to just make a little list of all the shenanigans. Let's start with the biggest reveal of all:

Alan from Scotland's Surprise Visit

3,500 miles and 12 years later, our blind listener Alan from Scotland surprised everyone by showing up for our live show! And to Steve's utter surprise, Alan was more than capable of walking despite his lack of eyesight. He was even accompanied by a piper playing the bagpipes at 6 am.

Hearing the story of how Alan found the show and how it has stuck with him over the years was very cool. He was a natural on the air and was a good sport to many blind jokes made at his expense.

Tony and Brewster Together

Our primary Dumber than the Show Intro creators Tony from Lansing and Hall of Famer Pete from Knoxville were both in the flesh at the Live Show today and capped the week of retro DTTS intro remakes with a song honoring the arrival of Alan.

The Gang Signs A Car

Okay so I don't have much context for this, but I almost think it is better that way. Maitlynn sent me photos of everyone signing a car and that it was one of the sponsor's cars (maybe). But either way, there is now a car out there covered with each show member's signature.

Mike Bucks **** Bikes

This one speaks for itself. Hilarious. Your seat breaks one time and you never escape it.

There are probably even more surprises that happened that I don't even know about, so if there are or you have photos to show from the Live Show, feel free to share it in the comments on Facebook!

