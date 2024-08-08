Hi Idiots.

Thank you, thank you, thank you. Today, we hosted a 12-hour radiothon for our home station, WGRD, to raise $37,000 so Kids Food Basket could support a new school with healthy sack lunches for kids and families who wouldn't have food otherwise.

Well, that goal was nearly passed by 10 am, a mere 4 hours into the radiothon. By noon, thanks to donation matching, our total had reached $88,000, demolishing our goal. By the end of our radiothon, The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show and 97.9 WGRD raised $130,000 for Kids Food Basket.

Kids Food Basket (KFB) works to eliminate food scarcity, starting here in West Michigan. Since 2002, KFB has utilized "human and financial resources to break down barriers that cause food insecurity". They are known for the Sack Supper program, which gives kids healthy food to take home after school or over the weekend to give meals that they might not be able to have otherwise. They also offer various educational programs including farming and family food provision.

They serve 60 schools around West Michigan. Well, that was before today. Thanks to everyone's incredible contributions today, Free Beer and Hot Wings and WGRD raised enough to support three additional schools full-time. That means KFB will be able to provide healthy food suppers for any kid at these schools for the foreseeable future.

Here is a statement from Free Beer:

The generosity we got to witness from all of West Michigan on behalf of the kids of West Michigan through Kid’s Food Basket is one of the most amazing things we have ever been able to part of. We are lucky to live and work in such a wonderful, amazing community.

To say today was a success is an understatement. As Kelly said, today we merely served as the middlemen for all of this. The real props go to all of you who donated, signed up to volunteer, or even spread the word. Even though many of you live outside of Michigan, many of you still found ways to contribute.

Every little bit counts.