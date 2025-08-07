The Free Beer & Hot Wings Show and 97.9 GRD have teamed up for a second year to Fill the Basket for our friends at Kids’ Food Basket.

Join us Today, August 7, 2025, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. to raise money for Kids’ Food Basket. The whole day will be completely commercial-free again this year thanks to our friends at Rowerdink Incorporated, Michigan’s largest AC Delco distributor

About Kids’ Food Basket

Kids’ Food Basket has been making an impact, one meal at a time, to help the many kids across West Michigan who don’t have food to eat when they get home from school each day or on the weekends. KFB not only provides kids with access to healthy foods but also educates them about food and agriculture, all in support of their mission to nourish children so they can reach their full potential.

Kids’ Food Basket is currently the source of sustainability in 62 schools in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties.

But there’s still more need. Kids’ Food Basket has seen an uptick in requests for services across the area, including requests from community organizations and programs to be service sites for Sack Suppers.

Fill The Basket for Kids’ Food Basket

Last year, thanks to the generosity of all of you and some fantastic businesses, Free Beer & Hot Wings and 97.9 GRD were able to raise nearly $140,000 for Kids’ Food Basket – well beyond our goal of $30,000.

This year, we’re setting the bar even higher to raise $200,000!

The crew is bringing back a fan-favorite this year: if your company donates $500 or more, someone on the show will perform a completely improvised, and possibly completely inaccurate, live commercial for your business on the air.

How You Can Help Fill The Basket

We’re once again asking you to open your hearts and your wallets to help the kids of West Michigan.

Every single dollar helps.

Just $10 can provide a daily serving of dairy to a child for two months .

can provide a . $15 can provide a child with healthy evening meals for an entire school week .

can provide a child with . $25 provides a serving of fresh fruit in Sack Suppers for an entire school .

provides a serving of . $50 will provide a child with healthy evening meals for a month .

will provide . $100 can provide two entire classrooms with nutrition education that encourages kids to try fresh produce .

can provide . $600 can provide a child Sack Supper for an entire year.

can provide a $979 can provide fresh fruit for 40 entire schools ! (Which is 2/3 of Kids’ Food Basket’s school list.)

can provide ! (Which is 2/3 of Kids’ Food Basket’s school list.) $35,000 provides Sack Suppers to a school for an entire year .

provides . $100,000 can fund yogurt in Sack Suppers every week for an entire school year.

can fund $100,000 can also fund Break Bags, the large bags that are sent home with kids before school breaks, for an entire year !

can also fund ! $105,000 can take a school off of the waiting list to receive Sack Suppers each weekday .

can . And $125,000 can power one sustainable, 10-acre farm for an entire growing season.

Kids’ Food Basket is 92% philanthropically funded.

Additionally, Kids’ Food Basket is always looking for more volunteers. You can sign up to be a volunteer on their website.