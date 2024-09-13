Hi Idiots.

Welcome back to Teach Tommy, the series where I learn something new about the show and you all learn along with me. Today's edition of Teach Tommy is special because it happened DURING the live show this morning, and it made many people very happy.

The number of text messages that came flooding in we got saying YESSSSS in all caps could have put Florida underwater. Honestly, that's to be expected: we got people texting in every Friday asking us to "kick the ballistics" and I could never figure out what that meant.

Hearing that phrase leads one to believe it's the photo above, but what does it mean in FBHW terms? Let's find out.

KICK THE BALLISTICS

Every Friday we have a special little intro that plays to celebrate the last day of the traditional work week. Considering that was when people would ask us to "kick the ballistics".

I knew it had something to do with the intro but I could not for the life of me figure out where they got that phrase from. Clips of Trump and Beavis and Butthead don't really give "ballistics" to me.

So that's what I asked this morning, and turns out the ballistics in question come from an old intro from a former station in Minnesota by a jockey named Greg Thunder aka THE SMOKER.

Greg Thunder did mornings on a station in Minnesota (105 WAVA) back in the 80s and the station was going to change formats so he did a character for literally one day called THE SMOKER

FB & HW heard it, loved it, and fans tracked the guy down and had him do it again.

105 WWWWWWWWWWWW A V A THE SMOKER

Hot Wings has informed me there is such a thing as "overdosing" on the ballistics, you can have too much of The Smoker

You can listen to the entire segment below in all its glory.

