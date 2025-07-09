Hi Idiots.

It's been a minute since I've heard someone ask "omg have you seen this dude on TikTok?" Few things are better than finding a reason to share your niche favorite TikToker with someone. Kelly has recently discovered the account of an individual who has created a character and an ensemble cast that feels like it could be a modern-day The Office or Parks and Recreation.

Idiots, meet Chit, the man of women (and select men) who have to change their pants after meeting. This hard-working, eccentric man with a curious haircut, mustache, and glasses is taking TikTok by storm. His workplace antics and odd have won over millions of fans in a mere two months, and his account has amassed nearly 1.5 million followers and 13.8 million likes.

Chit's got some pretty iconic mannerisms like "m'yeah", "Do it, Lady!", and "Well, back to it then" that Kelly can't get enough of. So much so, Kelly showed me this TikTok video, which has unfortunately sent me on an insane rabbit hole.

Of course, for this article, I had to do some ahem research. However, I didn't expect that research to send me on a 20-video marathon, with each video getting over 2 million views.

The account uploads every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Frankly, I wouldn't be shocked if you start hearing little Chit-erisms subtly make their way onto the show, because Chit is painfully likeable. If you embark on a Chit marathon, watch at your own risk.

FBHW x July 4th 2025 Borders were crossed, hot dogs were eaten, and skin was burned. This is how each show member spent their Independence Day holidays. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill