Free Beer and Hot Wings REWIND: Kelly Boarded A Cult Bus

Hi Idiots.

Today, I'm going to be starting a new topic of Free Beer and Hot Wings posts called Rewind. Ever miss a day of the show, and suddenly Free Beer is making fun of someone for something they did and you feel completely and utterly lost because you have no idea what he's talking about? Worry no longer!

This is similar in concept to another series we do call Teach Tommy, but instead of learning a new piece of "show lore", we'll rewind to a story and tell it so you can either re-live the story or hear it for the first time. Either way, you're welcome.

We're going to start with a story I've been wanting to hear more about for a long time: the time Kelly got on a cult bus.

A Cup of Tea

This story takes place at one of the most popular festivals in America: Coachella, home to every influencer and person under 30 who dresses in curious outfits and is probably on every drug under the sun.

Kelly, ever the social butterfly, struck up a conversation with a group that owned a cool-looking bus, wondering if they drive the bus to other festivals. They invited her and her friends on board, but one stayed off because they felt uneasy about everything. Turns out the friend's intuition was right.

Kelly and her friend accepted a cup of tea from this group and they started telling Kelly about how they live in a "community of like-minded individuals" and anyone can join. 40 minutes later she was still locked in conversation with everyone, and she realized they had all started circling her. Thankfully, her friend still outside started pounding on the door and got them all out.

So yeah, Kelly really nearly got herself recruited into a cult over a cup of tea and a quirky-looking bus. What stories do you want us to Rewind? Let us know.

